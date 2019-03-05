Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
BARNETT Jeffrey Michael On 2 March 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by family; aged 15 years. Dearly loved son of Steve and Carol and brother to William. Grandson of Lynn Bradford. A service will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm on Thursday 7 March 2019. In lieu of flowers donations made to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to the Barnett Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 5, 2019
