LINKLATER John James Tregoning (Jack) 443252, 2NZEF, 23rd Btn, Egypt, Italy, Sgt. Passed away 9.15am on 3rd April 2019 at the Wesley Rest Home, Auckland; one month into his 97th year. Much loved husband to Tui Miro (nee Baldwin, deceased), and father and father- in-law to Richard, Hamish and Yao, Bruce and Emma, Colin and Lee, and Ariel and Wilma. Poppa Jack to Esther, Scott, Keri, and Brad and their families. A Funeral Service for Jack will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, Auckland on Tuesday, 9th April 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019