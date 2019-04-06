Home

John James Tregoning (Jack) LINKLATER

John James Tregoning (Jack) LINKLATER Notice
LINKLATER John James Tregoning (Jack) 443252, 2NZEF, 23rd Btn, Egypt, Italy, Sgt. Passed away 9.15am on 3rd April 2019 at the Wesley Rest Home, Auckland; one month into his 97th year. Much loved husband to Tui Miro (nee Baldwin, deceased), and father and father- in-law to Richard, Hamish and Yao, Bruce and Emma, Colin and Lee, and Ariel and Wilma. Poppa Jack to Esther, Scott, Keri, and Brad and their families. A Funeral Service for Jack will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, Auckland on Tuesday, 9th April 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019
