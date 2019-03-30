|
MACDONALD John Robert (Jack) Passed away on March 31st 2018. "A whole year has gone by since you left our lives dear Dad. Although we find it hard at times to comprehend you're gone, the legacy you've left within us helps us to remain strong" - Sandra "You exceeded our expectations as a wonderful Dad. Taught us to be humble and kind because that's what you were. Even in the hardest moments you could muster words to lighten the mood" - Karen "Dad always helped the neighbours and our Maori Whanau, he taught us that we were all equal and created a huge community spirit" - Terry
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 30, 2019