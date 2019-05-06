|
|
McQUEEN Joyce On Friday 3 May 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family: aged 87. Reunited with her 'eternal companion', Geoff. Much loved by her children, grand- children; great grandchildren; and great, great grand- children. A service will be held on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Montgomery Ave, Dargaville at 11am; followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery, Redhill Cemetery Road, Te Kopuru. All communications to: "Kim McCahon", RD 1, Te Kopuru 0391.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 6, 2019