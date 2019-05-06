Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce McQUEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce McQUEEN

Notice Condolences

Joyce McQUEEN Notice
McQUEEN Joyce On Friday 3 May 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family: aged 87. Reunited with her 'eternal companion', Geoff. Much loved by her children, grand- children; great grandchildren; and great, great grand- children. A service will be held on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Montgomery Ave, Dargaville at 11am; followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery, Redhill Cemetery Road, Te Kopuru. All communications to: "Kim McCahon", RD 1, Te Kopuru 0391.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.