DODSON June Astrid Peacefully passed away on Sunday 31 March 2019; aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Gail Wynyard and Stella Thompson. Mother-in-law of Brad Wynyard. Cherished grand- mother of Braden and Oliver. A service for June will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church, (cnr Kamo & Mill Roads, Regent) Whangarei, 1.30pm Thursday 4 April 2019; followed by private cremation. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Radius Potter Home, Whangarei for their care of June over the last 8 years. Communications to: "The Wynyard Family" c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 1, 2019