Kathleen Margaret TAYLOR

Kathleen Margaret TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Kathleen Margaret (nee Nelson, formerly Conaghan) On 26th April 2019, at her home in Whangarei, surrounded by family and her cats; aged 82. Loved wife of the late Lewis Taylor and Robert Conaghan. Cherished mother of Alan, Carolyn, Terry, and Rosemary, and their families. "My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you're at peace" A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm on Wednesday, 1st May 2019; followed by interment at Kauri Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei. Special thanks to all Whangarei Hospital staff. Messages to the 'Taylor Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019
