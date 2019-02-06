|
|
WILLIAMS Keith (Pinto) Passed away peace- fully on February 4th 2019; aged 88. Much loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father of Bruce (deceased) and Julie, Royce and Demelza. Much loved Poppa of Joshua, Mitchell and Zane, Amellia, David, Maxwell and Lucca. Loved brother of Ferg and Peggy Carrick (both deceased), Mate and Leila Williams, Alice and George Burgoyne (deceased), and Mick Williams (deceased). "Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep" A service will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville Thursday, 7th February 2019 at 11am; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in Keith's memory to St. John's Ambulance will be appreciated. All communications to the "Williams Family" PO Box 143, Dargaville.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 6, 2019