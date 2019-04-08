Home

Kevin Robert (Kev) HEYWOOD

HEYWOOD Kevin Robert (Kev) Passed away unexpectedly on 5th April 2019; aged 67. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn. Loved father of Carl and Veronica, Shelley and Clinton, Rachel and Aaron, and grandfather of Caleb, Tayla, and Daniel. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 11am, on Thursday, 11th April 2019; followed by interment at Springfield cemetery Kukunui Rd, Spring- field, Whangarei. Special thanks to Whangarei Hospital's Emergency Department staff.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 8, 2019
