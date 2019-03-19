|
DALEBROOK Leila Beth On Wednesday 13 March 2019, at Whangarei Hospital. Cherished wife of Norman (deceased). Loved father to Norman Thomas (deceased), Mark and Karen, Fleur and Atin. Loved grandmother to all her grand- children. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Whangarei Hospital for all their care and support. Resting in peace beside her beloved 'Sweeties' at Maungaturoto Congregational Cemetery. All communications to Mark, 13 Melanie Place, Orewa, 0931.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019