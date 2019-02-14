Home

Leonard William Alric (Len) WOODGATE

Leonard William Alric (Len) WOODGATE Notice
WOODGATE Leonard William Alric (Len) Service No 303531 On 12 February 2019 peacefully at his home; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Joy and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Karen, Leann and Tony, Kim and Grant, Glen and Bernadette, Shane and Lynn. Loved grandad of his 14 grandchildren and 1 great grand-child. "Free from all pain" A service for Len will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Dr, Hender- son, Waitakere City, Auckland at 12.30pm on Saturday, 16th February 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
