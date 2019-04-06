|
GRINDLAY Lewis Noel Passed away suddenly at Bay of Islands Hospital on Thursday 4 April 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Doreen (Deenie). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Bruce and Honey, Clive and Michelle, John and Donna; and Darrell; and all his mokopuna. "Always in our hearts" His service to be held at Cornerstone Church, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri on Monday 8 April at 2.00pm with open casket viewing at 1.00pm; followed by private cremation. Any correspondence to: 29A Peacock Garden Drive, Kerikeri 0230. "He will rest forever in our Saviour's Everlasting arms."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019