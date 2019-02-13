|
|
EDMONDS Lucille "Luce" BROTT Matilda Lee "An Angel flew and she called Come with me I need you and another Angel flew" It is with saddest regret we announce the recent passing of Matilda Lee Brott on 13 January 2019 in the Gold Coast, Australia and her younger sister Lucille Edmonds on 11th February 2019 at her Mum's home. Loved daughters of Hotorene (decd) and Moetu Edmonds of Charles Street, Kamo, Whangarei. Cherished sisters of surviving siblings Delilah, Moananui, Laurel, Nadine, Cherie, Angelene, Loretta, Peter, Sonny, and Taka. A Service for Luce will be held at Haven Falls Chapel, 139 Bank Street, Regent, Whangarei, tomorrow, Thursday 14th February at 8.45am; followed by cremation at Maunu Park Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu Whangarei at 10.30am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 13, 2019