DOUGLAS Maree Ellen Our dear Mum and Grandma has passed away suddenly on 22nd April 2019. Loved wife of Michael James Douglas (deceased). Beloved Mum of George and Monique and wonderful Grandma to Johanna and Juliet. Cherished sister of Diedre, Christine and John (deceased) and Geoff (deceased). Treasured aunty and great aunt of the Martin Family (Australia) A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday 1st May at 10.30am at Church Unlimited, 10 Mill Rd, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019