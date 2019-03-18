|
PARNELL Marie Jo Peacefully on Saturday 16 March 2019 in Whangarei; aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Ann (Kerikeri), John and Raewyn (Melbourne), and Kevin and Larysa (Estonia). Treasured grandma of Bevan and Mel, Greetje and Matt, Oliver and Neli, Karensa and Chris; Michael and Nicole, Melinda and Ciaran; and Matti. Loved great grandma of Willow, Poppy, Wyatt, Mason, Holly and Alex; Sienna, Flynn, Zack, Amelia and Marlow. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei; 1.30pm on Thursday 21 March 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations (in memory of Marie) posted direct to: North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144, would be very much appreciated. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Marie. Messages to: "The Parnell Family", c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019