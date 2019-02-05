|
|
SILVEIRA Marie Therese Passed away peace- fully surrounded by family on 3 February 2019; aged 91 years Beloved wife of the late Joseph (Mick). Treasured Mother of Josephine; John; Peter; Bernadette; Andrew (deceased); Patrick and Margaret. Vigil Service to be held on Wednesday, 6th February 2019 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, cnr Park Ave and Kamo Rd, Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 6.30pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Marie's life will be held on Thursday, February 7th at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (same address), commencing at 11am; followed by cremation at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019