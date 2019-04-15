|
BEESTON Marilyn Kaye (nee Hoskin) Passed away suddenly, after a long illness, on Saturday 13th April 2019. Beloved Wife of Rob. Much loved Mum of Robert and Scania, step Mum of Harley and Aquitannia. Loved Nana of Kane, Conrad, Amber and Rennae. Loved daughter of Rosina and the late Andrew Huriwhare. "At Peace Now with Dad" All messages to the 'Beeston Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Marilyn will be held on Wednesday, 17th April at 11am at the Oakura Marae, State Highway 45, Oakura. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation of NZ, would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 15, 2019