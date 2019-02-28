|
|
BOWEN Mark Stewart On February 25th 2019 passed away unexpectedly; aged 39 years. Dearly loved husband of Kara, cherished and loving father of Trent, and Nate. Adored son of Nigel (deceased) and Penny. Loved brother and brother-in-law of James and Liz, Andre and Susie. Uncle of Charlotte, Everett, Brooke, Meegan, Justin, and Lauren. Messages may be addressed to the 'Bowen Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: "Give A Little" page givealitte.co.nz/org/ oldghostroad A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Monday, March 4th at 10am at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Christchurch. "Not lost, Gone ahead"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019