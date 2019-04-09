|
|
BLOOD Marlene Joy (nee Dietschin) On April 7th 2019 peacefully at Kamo Home and Village, Whangarei; aged 83. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Caroline and Peter. A service for Marlene will be held at 10.30am in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Thursday, April 11th 2019 In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Blood Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019