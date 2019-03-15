|
FALLOON Mary On 14 March 2019 peacefully in her sleep; aged 89. Much loved mother of Yvonne, Suzanne, Alastair, and Torquil; dearly loved Gran to nine grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren; much loved sister and sister- in-law of Malcolm and Brenda. " It's not what we write or even what we say, but how we remember you in our special way" A service will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, on Monday 18 March 2019 at 2.30 pm. All correspondence c/- Falloon Family to PO Box 8043, Kensington 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 15, 2019