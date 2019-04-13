|
DOEL Morris Regtl No. 444808 Pvte. 2nd NZEF 21 Bat. WW11 Passed away peace- fully on Wednesday 10 April 2019; in his 97th year. Devoted husband of the late Irene Dorothy Doel. Much loved father and father in law of Fay (deceased), Warren and Christine, Marie, Pamela (deceased), Barry and Marie, Paula and Lee. Much loved Poppa to all his grandchildren and great grand-children. A service for Morris will be held at the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei, at 1.30pm on Monday 15 April 2019. All correspondence to "The Doel Family" c/- P O Box 17021, Greenlane Auckland 1346.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 13, 2019