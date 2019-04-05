|
HANSEN Myrtle Violet Rose (nee McQuinn) Much treasured companion of John Cochrane. Mother to Annette, Brenda, Colleen. Mother-in- law to Kevin & Cary. Grandma to Aaron (deceased) Theresa, Nerissa, Krystal, Serena, Sandi (deceased), Jordan and Braden. Great Grandma to Hunter, Cruz (deceased), Ryder, Rome, Blake, and Jackson. A Rose no longer with us. Funeral service to be held Saturday 6th April at 11am at Newberrys funeral home, with a cuppa following service. Any communications to PO Box 184 Kaeo 0448.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 5, 2019