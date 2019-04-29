Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Ralph THOMAS

Notice Condolences

Neville Ralph THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Neville Ralph Passed away peace- fully on 25th April 2019 at Puriri Court Rest Home; in his 90th year. Loved and devoted husband of Cushla (deceased). Caring and loved father and father-in-law of Kyle and Kerry, Patrica and Antony Stephens, Sharron (deceased) and Doug Wall, Glenys and Tony Hill. Loved grand-dad of his six grandchildren and five great grand- children. Thank you to Puriri Court nursing staff for your loving care. Messages to: 5 Halifax Drive, Waipu, 0510. A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held at the Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park St, Hikurangi, Whangarei, at 11am on Tuesday 30th April 2019; followed by an Interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.