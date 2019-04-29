|
THOMAS Neville Ralph Passed away peace- fully on 25th April 2019 at Puriri Court Rest Home; in his 90th year. Loved and devoted husband of Cushla (deceased). Caring and loved father and father-in-law of Kyle and Kerry, Patrica and Antony Stephens, Sharron (deceased) and Doug Wall, Glenys and Tony Hill. Loved grand-dad of his six grandchildren and five great grand- children. Thank you to Puriri Court nursing staff for your loving care. Messages to: 5 Halifax Drive, Waipu, 0510. A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held at the Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park St, Hikurangi, Whangarei, at 11am on Tuesday 30th April 2019; followed by an Interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019