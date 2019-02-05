|
PIKE Noeline (nee Hedley and Hewitt) Noeline has "Popped Off" peacefully, just like she wanted to, on 4 February 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Howard Pike and Don Hedley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillipa, Gill and Dave, Grant and Lisa. Loved nana of Kate, Sam and Eddie. Will be sadly missed by the Pike clan. A family service will be held. All communications to the "Pike Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019