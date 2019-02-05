Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Noeline PIKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeline (nee Hedley and Hewitt PIKE

Notice Condolences

Noeline (nee Hedley and Hewitt PIKE Notice
PIKE Noeline (nee Hedley and Hewitt) Noeline has "Popped Off" peacefully, just like she wanted to, on 4 February 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Howard Pike and Don Hedley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillipa, Gill and Dave, Grant and Lisa. Loved nana of Kate, Sam and Eddie. Will be sadly missed by the Pike clan. A family service will be held. All communications to the "Pike Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices