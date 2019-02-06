|
|
PALMER Owen Passed away peace- fully at home (Australia) on 2nd February 2019 after a long illness. Dearly loved husband to Sally, father of Henry, and George; Niki, Abbe, and Andrew. Dearest only son of John and Elizabeth Palmer (deceased). Loved brother of Trish and Barry Oldham (Hamilton), and Jackie and Irwin Tapp (Whangarei). Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. "Will be sadly missed" All communications to: c/- Sally Palmer, 65 Darwin Drive, Llanarth, NSW 2795 Australia.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 6, 2019