PARKIN Peter Grant (Grant) Passed away 11 February 2019; aged 64. Much loved son of Joan and the late John. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Greg and Jill (deceased), Craig and Gill, and Fiona (deceased). Loved Uncle of Jessica, Kirsty and Alex; Taylor, Harley, Rosco and Olivia. A service for Grant will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday, 26th February; followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations (in memory of Grant) directly to the Kidney Society, PO Box 97026, Manukau City, Auckland 2241, would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Parkin Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Renal Unit at Whangarei Base Hospital and the staff at Jane Mander for Grant's car
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 13, 2019