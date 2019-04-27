|
GREENAWAY Peter Elliott Kerikeri. Peter left this beautiful world on his birthday - Easter Monday, 22nd April 2019; aged 79. "He decided to hold on until his birthday as the temptation to hear us singing 'happy birthday' and the smell of one more rose was just too great" He leaves behind his two sons Don and Scott, six beautiful grandchildren, a sister, and many wonderful friends. Peter can now be found sailing and diving the oceans he loved so much. A celebration of his incredible life will be held in Kerikeri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastguard North- land Air Patrol or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019