COVICH Peter Stanley (Pestro) 04.10.1955~16.03.2019 Passed away tragically doing what he loved; aged 63 years. Beloved and lifelong friend to Karen. Treasured father and father in law of Nicole and Shane, Shaye and Dex, Stanley and Jasmine, and Nicki. Loving G-Dad of Reece; Zac; Anna and also Dominic and Siobhan. Loving brother of Carolyn, Dianne and Annette. And great 'M8' to many. A service will be held at Waikumete Crematorium Chapel, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland; on Thursday 21 March 2019 commencing at 1.00pm followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that you make a donation in Peter's name to the St. John's Ambulance. All communications to c/- "Covich Family" P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019