BUCKLEY Rae Alice On 5th April 2019, peacefully at Althorp Hospital; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Buckley. Much loved Mum of Michael and Toni, Robin and Graeme, Shona and Ian, Joanne and Dave, Andrea and Michael, adored Nana of 12 grandchildren, & 12 great grandchildren. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Wednesday, 10th April at 11.00am; followed by private cremation. Communications to the Buckley Family, c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 8, 2019
