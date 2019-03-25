|
|
SPOTSWOOD Roger John Passed away peace- fully at Mary Doyle Rest Home, Havelock North; on Saturday 23 March 2019. Loved husband of the late Doreen. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Owen and Pam. A service will be held for Roger at 'Stonehaven', Peel Street, Waipukurau; 1.30pm, Wednesday 27 March 2019. A graveside service will then be held at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery on Horeke Rd, Okaihau at 1.30pm on Tuesday 2 April 2019. Messages may be sent to: P O Box 351 Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 25, 2019