BEST Ronald Alfred Gunr 280763 WWII 4.4.1919 - 22.04.2019 Passed away on 22nd April 2019 at Whangarei. Loved husband of the late Gwen. Father of Gavin and Sherryl, Hugh, Anthony and Leah and Gerald and Karen. Poppa to grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving husband of second wife, the late Jenny. A funeral for Ron will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, on Sunday, 28th April 2019 at 2.30pm. All communications to: 2A Zealandia Street, Whangarei. Phone 09-437-2430 or 09-437-6727 "The hogget has run, the duck has flown, the snapper gone to reef. Our Dad has passed so gather your thoughts and let us join in grief"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019