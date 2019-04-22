|
MORRISS Ronald Dinnison (Ron) Passed away peacefully at CHT Resthome, Waiuku on 21st April 2019; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Tui. Devoted Dad of Steve and Jo, Derek and Ros. Poppa and Grandpop of Bobbie- Jo, Charlotte, Samuel and Damon. In memory of Ron, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 112, Waiuku, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff at CHT Waiuku for their wonderful care of Ron. A service for Ron will be held at St Andrew's Church, Queen St, Waiuku on Friday, 26th April 2019 at 1.30pm; followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 22, 2019