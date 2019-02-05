|
CAVE Roy Passed away unexpectedly at Whangarei Hospital; aged 82 years. Loving Husband of the late Ann (deceased). Beloved Father of Carron and Simon. Loving Poppa of Connor, Nicholas, Matthew, Vanessa and Richard. Great Grandfather of Victoria - Ann. Loved companion of George (Dog) "Will be greatly missed by his family and friends" A service will be held on Thursday, 7th February 2019 at Maunu Cremat- orium, Cemetery Rd, Maunu, Whangarei, commencing at 2.30pm. All communications to the "Cave Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019