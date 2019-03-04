|
|
BATGER Selwyn Alexander (Buck) On Saturday 2 March 2019, peacefully at home, Whangarei; aged 80 years. Loving husband of Colleen. Proud father of Megan and Paul Carpenter; Murray and Jan Batger. Loved grandad of Jamie, Tessa and Corey, Shauni and Ben, and Leo; and great grandad of Jack and Mille. "Gentleness is the gift of the Gods; nothing is so strong as gentleness, and nothing is so gentle as real strength" A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei on Wednesday 6 March 2019 at 1.30pm; followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 4, 2019