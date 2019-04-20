|
|
|
BATGER Selwyn Alexander (Buck) Colleen, Megan, Murray and their families wish to thank friends, neighbours and relations for their sympathy, kindness and thoughtfulness shown to them in the loss of a loving treasured husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Thanks also for the beautiful flowers, cards, baking and text messages received. Special thanks to staff and Doctors at Central Family Health Care for their care of Buck for many years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019
