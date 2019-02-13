|
MORIARTY Sidney James Passed away peace- fully on Monday 11 February 2019; aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loved dad of Wayne, Gloria, John and Anita. Much loved "Papa" to all his mokopuna. A funeral service for Sidney will be held at Tirarau Marae, 95 Pukehuia Road, Tangiteroria on Thursday 14 February 2019 at 1.00pm. Burial will take place at Maunu Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Maunu For further details, contact John on 021 073 2247.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 13, 2019