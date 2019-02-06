Home

GORDON Stacey Annette Passed away peace- fully at her home on 4 February 2019, surrrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Nathanael, Benjamin and Hugo. Much loved daughter, big sister, mother-in-law and friend. Her funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Friday 8 February 2019 at 11am; followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to PO Box 306 Dargaville 0310
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 6, 2019
