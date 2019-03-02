|
FLOWER Theresa Mary Peacefully on 26th February 2019, surrounded by her loving family; aged 73 years. Loved wife of Charles (Chas). Adored mother of Wendy and Bradley and mother-in-law of Jeff and Delwyn. Loved Grandma to Natasha, Ricky, Jamie, Emily, Blake and Charli; and loved Great Grandma to Payton, Luka and Wynta. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Parahaki Court Rest Home for their love and care. A service for Theresa will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 12 noon; to be followed by private cremation. All communications to the 'Flower Family', c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019