Valerie (Niblock) HAWKE

HAWKE Valerie (nee Niblock) In her 82nd year. Passed suddenly on Sunday 31 March 2019; surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Robert and Joan Niblock (later Joan Wynn). Widow and soulmate of the late Richard (Dick) Hawke. Sister of Michael and Sonja Niblock (Qld), Tom Niblock (Whakatane) and Patricia (Pat) Laidlaw (Dunedin). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Dianne Potaka (Tauranga), Barbara and Graeme Walker (Tauranga), Raewyn Stanners (Whangarei), Sheryl and Michael Riceman (Whangarei); and her baby boys, Brett and Glenn Hawke (Whangarei). Much treasured Nanny to her 18 grandchildren and 13 great grand- children. Her service was held at the Maunu Crematorium with family and friends as per her wishes. All communications to: P O Box 29, Whangarei. "We all lost a legend, but she is now together with her true love."
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 4, 2019
