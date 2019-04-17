Home

Virginia (Nin) BROWN

BROWN Virginia (Nin) 04.04.1944 - 15.04.2019 Passed away in Auckland Hospital on 15th April 2019. She was a Wife, a Nurse, a Mum, an Aunt, a Nana and a friend with a caring nature under a tough exterior. She will be sadly missed and leave behind her husband Ross, daughter Vanessa (Taylor and Cameron) and son Eddie (wife Jenny, Emilia and Zavier.) There will be a private cremation with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 17160, Greenlane, Auck- land 1546 would be appreciated. All communi- cations to the 'Brown Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 17, 2019
