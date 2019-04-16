|
|
GRAHAM Walter Maitland (Wally) After a long illness on 12th April 201; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Tess Graham. Father and Father-in-law of Reg (deceased) and Rose; Graham and Jackie; Sylvia; Stella and Ruth. Much loved Grand-dad to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A service for Wally will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Thursday 18th April 2019, at 11am; followed by a private interment. All communications to the "Graham Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019