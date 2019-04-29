BRISTOWE Zinzan Valentine In memory of a loving son tragically taken on 29th April 2007. "The sadness never goes away, the silent tears still flow. You're thought of and so sadly missed more than you'll ever know, but now you're with the Angels safe and sound in Heaven above we hold on to the memories and treasure them with love. Yet special times like your birthday often make us wonder why God took you from this world it was too soon to say goodbye, but memories are precious, they will last a life time through. We know that God has chosen you to be his Angel too" 'Love and miss you so much Zinzan. Forever in our hearts' Your loving family, Mum, Dad, Babe, Amy, Nazniz, Taine, MJB, Sha, Ataahua, Te Rahui and whanau Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary