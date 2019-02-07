|
|
Becky Jo Henry, age 60, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home.
Becky was born April 23, 1958 in Louisiana, Mo., the daughter of William Barr Henry and Juanita Connors.
Becky graduated from Louisiana High School in 1976 and went on to study nursing at Hannibal Public School of Practical Nursing graduating in 1977.
She is survived by one son; Jacob William Henry of Ohio; one daughter; Marissa Nicole Murray of Louisiana, Mo.; two grandchildren and two sisters; Jill Ann McDanel of Bettendorf, Iowa and Susan Lynn Henry-Reichard of Louisiana, Mo.
Becky is preceded in death by her mother and father, step-mother; Jane V. Henry and one sister; Ada Marie Germain.
Services will be held at a future date.
Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Published in Reader Connection on Feb. 13, 2019