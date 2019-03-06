Services Collier Funeral Home 117 Barnard Dr. Louisiana , MO 63353 (573) 754-4800 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Jane (Conrad) Allen

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Jane Conrad Allen, 90, of Louisiana, passed away on March 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Dr. Earl Wood officiated. Burial was at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Betty was born on March 28, 1928 to John Frank and Jane Stephens Conrad in the Dover neighborhood of rural Clarksville. She grew up on the family farm, attending elementary school in Clarksville and graduating from Louisiana High School in 1946.

She attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, serving in several sorority offices, as well as serving as secretary of the university student body her senior year. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1950 and went to work as associate editor of the Maytag Company newsletter in Newton, Iowa.

On July 29, 1951, Betty married Walter G. "Boe" Allen in the front yard of the family farm. They moved to St. Louis where she accepted a job with the Pet Milk Company writing and editing their newsletter. When Boe entered the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine in Columbia, Betty once again used her journalism background working for the Stephens College News Bureau.

After returning to Pike County in 1957, she became an integral part of the Williamson and Allen Veterinary Clinic, fielding calls, manning the radio, and keeping the books.

While raising sons John and Stephen, Betty was active in many school related and civic organizations including the Louisiana PTA, Louisiana R-II School Board, Library Board, and Friends of the Library. Later, she earned her real estate broker's license and started Allen Realty combining her love of Louisiana's Historic old homes with her enjoyment of meeting new people. She also continued her civic involvement, becoming a 20+ year member of the Louisiana Rotary Club, as well as serving on numerous other local committees and boards, and volunteering at the Louisiana Primary School.

A lifelong reader, writer, and lover of words, Betty was a special correspondent for the St. Louis Globe Democrat and contributed articles to Missouri Life Magazine dealing with Louisiana and Pike County. She was especially interested in promoting local history, and in 2012 co-authored a pictorial history of Louisiana. Genealogy and Pike County cemeteries were also important to her, and she enjoyed researching and sharing "tidbits" of the past through conversations, notes, and programs.

Throughout her 90 years, Betty found much joy in helping others. She made and delivered countless baked goods in honor of special days, as thank you gifts, or just because. She wrote countless notes to friends and family – many of which survive today as cherished possessions. She always had two or three books going at a time, several research projects in the works, and often two phone lines ringing at once! Never a dull moment at the Allen House! She usually had a cross-stitch or knitting project underway as well, knitting over 600 Christmas stockings for several generations of family and friends. In later years, she loved sitting on the patio in the early morning or late afternoon sipping coffee and watching "her birds".

She is survived by her two sons, John H. Allen of Columbia, Mo. and friend Janet Guthrie, and Stephen W. Allen and wife Carolyn of rural Louisiana, Mo., brother, Bob Conrad and wife Annette of Eolia, Mo., many nieces, nephews, several "adopted" daughters, numerous close friends, and countless wonderful nurses and caregivers – all of whom she cherished!

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Walter G. "Boe" Allen, her parents, brothers in-law, Dr. Louis A. Allen, and Dr. James H. Allen, sisters in-law, Martha and Jane Allen, and many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Library, Pike Pioneer Nutrition Center, Louisiana Rotary Scholarship Fund, Louisiana Alumni and Friends Association, Heartland Hospice, or any other . Published in Reader Connection on Mar. 13, 2019