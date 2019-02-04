Norma Lee Wood, 75, of Macon, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Norma was born on October 27, 1943, in Louisiana, the daughter of Clarence Leroy and Evelyn Marie (O'Brien) Couch. She was united in marriage to Orville Wood on July 11, 1981, in Collins, IA.

Norma was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed making floral crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her family.

Norma is survived by her husband; Orville Wood of Macon; three children; Randy (Sherri) Graham of Kelley, IA, Rob (Michelle) Graham of Ames, IA, and Gina (Michael) Stivers of Warrenton, five grandchildren; Brittany (Nicolas) Tapp, Brett Graham, Jessica Feickert, Karissa Harrington and Lance Harrington, three great-grandchildren, two step-children; Laura Wood and Raymond Wood, their families; and other extended family and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother; Bill.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1, at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon. Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., Friday afternoon.