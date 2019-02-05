Sue Ann Elliott, age 70 of Frankford, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Sue was born October 2, 1948 in Owosso, Mich., the daughter of Samuel and Betty Jane Eilber Hickman. She married James Elliott August 15, 1981 at the Ashburn Methodist Church. He survives.

Other survivors include sons Robert Porter (Stacy) of O'Fallon, Craig Porter of Gainesville, FL, and Kevin Porter (Tommilyn) of O'Fallon; daughter Alyson Efnor (Justin) of Frankford; 11 grandchildren; brother Joe Hickman of Ferndale, Mich.; half-sister Sherry Vose-Higgins of the state of New York; special sister-in-law Phyllis Nelson of Hannibal.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sue was born in Owosso, Mich. and moved to Bowling Green in 1981. She worked for Moore-Pike Nursing Home as a Dietary Supervisor for over 20 years. She loved cooking and baking, shopping, and being with her best friend and sister-in-law Phyllis. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother and friend.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.

