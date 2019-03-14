|
Catherine T. (Kay) Fratantuono, 96, of Waltham, a beautiful soul, passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 7, 2019. She was born March,19, 1922 in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Hurley) Day. Catherine graduated from the Dominican Academy in Fall River and the Catherine Gibbs Business School. She lived in Waltham for over 50 years. While working at the Naval War College in Newport, RI, during World War II, she met the love of her life, the late Joseph Fratantuono. Kay was a member of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Sodality and Woman's Guild and taught CCD there for many years. For the last 35 years she was a daily communicant at St. Mary Church in Waltham. She was a past president of the Regis College Mother's Guild and successfully organized many "Regis Night at Pops" concerts and numerous other fundraising events for the college. Blessed with a beautiful soprano voice, Kay appreciated many musical genres. She took great pleasure in attending the BSO, strolling through museums, joining our dad for morning walks, or going on car trips to interesting destinations, travelling through Europe, discussing current events, reading voraciously, and most of all, delighting in the accomplishments of her family. She was greatly loved, cherished, and admired by her family for her abiding faith in God, her kindness, graciousness, intelligence, beauty, and Irish wit. Beloved by her family, she leaves her daughters, Sheila and her husband, Robert F. McGurrin, of Waltham and Mary and her husband, the late J. Michael Buttiglieri, of Marlborough; her grandchildren, Mary Catherine and her husband, Michael Novack, of Waltham, Robert J. McGurrin and his wife, Alison, of Arlington, and great granddaughters Audrey McGurrin and Catherine Novack. Although she will be dearly missed, we return to God in love what Love has made. A Funeral Mass was celebrated. on Monday, March 11th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial was private. Donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019