Mrs. Dorothy A. (Crowley) Doherty of Walth- am, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital. She was 86. Dot was born in Somerville on July 26, 1932, a daughter of the late James and Margaret (Kelley) Crowley and was a graduate of Somerville High School. After that she went to work for Eastern Gas and Fuel Company where she met her husband, George M. Doherty. Following their marriage in April, 1955 they remained in Somerville before moving in 1962 to Waltham where they became lifelong residents and members of Our Lady's Parish. Until her retirement Dot worked for years for the Waltham School Department, mainly as a para-professional at the Northeast School. Before that she'd worked for ten years for Little, Brown & Company. At home her baking skills were beyond compare . . . her blueberry bread modeled after Jordan Marsh's muffins were award winning. Dot also spent hours creating custom quilts for family and friends and when the newest babies started arriving she kept extra busy designing their tiny quilts with joy. Her husband, George, died January 16, 2014. Dot leaves her children, Margaret W. Keohane (Daniel) of Waltham and George M. Doherty, Jr. (LeeAnn) of Natick; her grandchildren, Dennis Keohane (Sarah), Kate Hines (Terry), Megan DePiero (James), Erin Zimmerman (Matt), Christopher Doherty, Lauren Doherty, Emily Cashman, Caroline Doherty and Maggie Cashman; her great-grandchildren, Finn, Maggie and Cassidy Keohane, Elly, Lyla and Quinn DePiero and Wini and Teddy Hines; her best friend and neighbor, Maureen Corey, and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was the sister of the late Mary DeAminicus, Joseph Crowley, Eleanor Klein and Peg O'Brien. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, February 12th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at www.olca.org To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019