|
|
Mr. Edward M. Barry, of Leominster, formerly of Waltham, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was 92. Ed was born in Waltham on June 23 1926, a son of the late John Daniel and Catherine A. (Pratt) Barry, and had been a lifelong resident before moving to Leominster in 1986. Until his retirement he worked as a heavy equipment operator and working foreman for the Waltham Street Department. After graduating from Waltham High Ed joined the United States Army where he served in the Pacific with the 31st Infantry Division. His unit saw action at Okinawa, the last island battle of the Pacific campaign, and then in South Korea where they helped to prevent the Soviet move to take over the entire peninsula after the Japanese capitulation in 1945. In his youth Ed was terrific in sports, especially in golf, and was able to get out on the links often until just a few years ago. He was a lifetime member of the Joseph F. Hill American Legion Post No. 156 in Waltham and held the distinction of being the only post commander to hold that position at the unit's old location on Weston Street and at the 'new' building on Waverley Oaks Road. While he was in Waltham Ed was long active at Saint Mary's Church where he ran the parish bingo games for years and after the move to Leominster did the same for his new parish, Saint Cecelia's. He leaves his wife of seventy years, Pauline F. (Berry) Barry; his children, John D. Barry (Michelle) of Waltham, Kathleen Marchioni (Michael) of Westford and Janet Barry (Ron Vokey) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Matthew and Stacia Barry, Morgan DeMella and Valerie Marchioni; his great-grandchild, Rylee Barry; three step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Ed was a brother of the late Daniel, Dennis, George, Helena and Martha Barry, Jane Fraize and Barbara Herlihy. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, March 6th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019