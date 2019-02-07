|
Janet E. (McLaughlin) Bowman of Biddeford, ME., Jan. 30th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Bowman. Mother of Edward E. Bowman of Woburn and Patricia K. Wrenn of California. Daughter of the late Ernest and Ester McLaughlin. Sister of the late Sheila Cavanaugh. Loving Grandmother to Patricia and her husband Nick and Juliana. At the request of the family, all services will be privately held. Janet lived in Waltham and graduated Waltham High class of 1962, lived in Milton, FL., Benicia, CA. and later retired in Biddeford, ME. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, MA. 01864. www.cotafuneralhomes.com. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, North Reading. 781-944-1765 / 978-664-4340.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019