Mr. Joseph R. Goode, of Belmont, formerly of Waltham died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home. He was 62. Joe was born in Boston on April 13, 1956, a son of the late Joseph D. and Trudy J. (Andrews) Goode and had been a lifelong Waltham resident before recently moving to Belmont. He graduated from Waltham High in 1974 and earned Bachelors degrees from Bentley University, first in public administration and a second, four years later, in accounting. He spent his entire career working for the City of Waltham beginning in 1978 as an accountant in the treasurers office. From there he became an assistant treasurer until 1992 when he transferred to the assessors office. Joe retired last year as the chairman of the Board of Assessors, a post hed held for the last sixteen years. He belonged to the Massachusetts and International Associations of Assessing Officers and was long considered an expert in the field of real estate and tax matters. He leaves his brothers and sister, Timothy G. Goode (Kathleen) of Weston, Christopher J. Goode of Alexandria, Virginia and Amy J. Simeone (John) of Needham and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Memorials in Joes name to the Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange Street, Waltham, MA 02451 would be appreciated. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019